Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, has turned a year older today. The handsome hunk who is yet to make his Bollywood debut has already grabbed eyeballs with his killer looks. On the occasion of his birthday, veteran actor, Ahan’s dad, has shared a heartwarming post for his ‘Baba’. It comprises a series of throwback pictures along with a lovely note. Dhadkan 2: Suniel Shetty Wants His Son Ahan and Akshay Kumar’s Son Aarav to Be a Part of the Sequel!

The birthday post shared by Suniel Shetty read, “Closed my eyes for a moment and suddenly a man stands where a boy used to be... a man who gives me a zillion reasons to be proud of ... takes me less than a second to realise how blessed as a father I am ... my greatest treasure ...happy birthday baba.” The childhood pictures of Ahan are just too cute to handle. There are several celebs who have dropped comments on the post. Bhakhtyar Irani dropped a comment that read, “Happy Birthday @ahan.shetty god bless may u ride away this year the rx100..” Has a Picture From Ahan Shetty’s Debut Film Leaked Online?

Suniel Shetty Shares With Ahan Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Birthday boy Ahan Shetty would be making his Bollywood debut with the film Tadap. Gorgeous Tara Sutaria is paired opposite him in this film. It is a remake of the Telugu film RX 100. Here’s wishing Ahan a very happy birthday and fabulous year ahead!

