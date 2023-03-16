A video of Suniel Shetty shaking a leg with a Norwegian dance group called Quick Style on the Bollywood actor's song "Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum'' is doing the rounds on social media. Quick Style took to Instagram, where they shared the video. In the clip, the group is seen dancing around in their signature hip-hop style and then Suniel is seen joining them in a white shirt paired with blue jeans. Virat Kohli Grooves With Norwegian Dance Crew The Quick Style, Wifey Anushka Sharma Reacts (Watch Video).

"Felt like we have known him for years, Suniel Shetty," the clip was captioned.The track is from the 1995 film Takkar and is originally picturised on Suniel and actress Sonali Bendre.

On the work front, Suniel is all set to share screen space with actors Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for the third instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise. Norwegian Dance Crew 'The Quick Style' Grooves To Hit Song 'Jehda Nasha' in Dubai, Leaves Audience Enthralled (Watch Video).

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Quick Style, who are currently in India, had earlier gained the spotlight for dancing to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's ''Kala Chashma'' from their 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2023 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).