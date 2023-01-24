Famous Norwegian dance group "The Quick Style" has set the stage on fire once again and this time in Dubai. The dance crew grooved to hit Bollywood song "Jehda Nasha" shared a glimpse of their performance on Instagram. The video of their amazing dance moves on "Jehda Nasha" and other songs is going viral. Viral Video of 'Chai' Being Prepared Inside A Coconut Shell Evokes Hillarious Response From Netizens

Watch Norway dance group Quick Style Grooving to Bollywood Hit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)