Actress Sunny Leone is not quite excited about working out in her home gym. She described the idea as boring. Sunny shared a black-and-white video on Instagram where is seen working out on a stationary cycle. "All gyms have closed again! So back to the boring home gym! Just when we felt things might return to a little normalcy. Sunny Leone Drops a ‘Dancey’ Treat For Fans and It’s Perfect to Set the Weekend Mood! (View Post)

NOPE!!! As you can see my level of excitement is soooo high! Lol but better this then getting COVID," Sunny captioned the video. The actress recently shared a post, which was all about dancing. In the boomerang video, she could be seen with a group of dancers. Sunny Leone Celebrates 3 Years Of Becoming a Mother to Nisha Kaur Weber, Says ‘You Are the Light In Our Lives’ (View Post)

Check Out Sunny Leone's Instagram Post Below

Keeping in mind Covid-19 guidelines, all the dancers wear masks, except Sunny. On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in "Veeramadevi" and "Koka Kola".

