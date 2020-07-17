The past few months have been extremely depressing given that coronavirus outbreak nearly brought everything to a standstill and as several people have lost their near and dear ones during this pandemic, it has been the hardest time. With most places of public gathering shut due to the virus, there has been hardly anything we can look forward to but thankfully a lot of things have moved to virtual including how our favourite celebs are keeping us entertained. Sunny Leone has been one such celebrity who has managed to keep us entertained amid quarantine with her amazing posts. Sunny Leone Celebrates 3 Years Of Becoming a Mother to Nisha Kaur Weber, Says 'You Are the Light In Our Lives'.

Recently, the actress gave us a glimpse of her upcoming surprise which seems to be a fun track given that she is seen flaunting some killer moves in a new boomerang along with a few back dancers. Sharing the post, Sunny wrote, "Almost time to dance!! Hehehe." What's amazing is that that this video shows all of Sunny's background dancers sporting masks which shows that the safety guidelines have been followed while shooting this number. Sunny looks gorgeous in a colourful avatar and we can't wait for this special something to drop soon. Sunny Leone Glitters In A Little Silver Number But Her Background Dancers Have All Out Attention, Here's Why.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Almost time to dance!! Hehehe A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 16, 2020 at 9:52pm PDT

Recently, the actress celebrated three years of becoming a mother to daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. Sunny had shared an adorable post on watching her little one grow up and how she celebrates this special day as "Gotcha Day". The actress has been spending time with her family in LA amid the COVID-19 situation and is expected to return to Mumbai after things become fairly normal.

