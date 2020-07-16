Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are without a doubt the sweetest couple and also the cutest parents to their kids, Nisha Kaur Weber and twins Noah and Asher Singh Weber. Sunny and Daniel adopted their little daughter Nisha Kaur in 2017 and to celebrate three years since Nisha was welcomed in their family, Sunny took to Insagram to share a beautiful post on motherhood and how much she is enjoying to watch Nisha grow up. From taking Nisha to her first ever horse riding lessons to enjoying a day on the beach with her to taking her cycling, we have seen Sunny and Daniel do it all with their sweet daughter. Sunny Leone Looks Amazingly Fresh and Sexy As She Hits the Beach With Husband Daniel Weber (View Pics).

It looks like the family had a mini celebration in LA and Sunny called it the 'Happy “Gotcha” Day'. The actress shared a beautiful post about raising Nisha as she wrote, " 3 yrs ago you chose us...us to be your mama & papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is...the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become." The post also received a lot of love from Sunny's fans and friends. Giorgia Adriani commented on Sunny's post as she wrote, "Happy gotcha day Nisha. God bless you always."Sunny Leone Glitters In A Little Silver Number But Her Background Dancers Have All Out Attention, Here's Why.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

Sunny further wrote how Nisha has been a blessing for her family as she said, "I love you Nisha and Happy “Gotcha” Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!!"

The actress left for US with her family amid coronavirus lockdown. It seems she's planning to stay there a while till things get normal and also has a few projects lined up in the US.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).