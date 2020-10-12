As film theatres in the country are all set to reopen for public amid the COVID-19 outbreak, actor Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari,' has secured a release date around this Diwali. The critically acclaimed star took to Twitter on Monday and shared a new poster of the film carrying the release date of November 13. Ranveer Singh’s 83 To Release In Cinema Halls During Christmas 2020!

"Kripya apni kundali jaanch lein. Shighra hi aap sabhi ke jivan main, Suraj ka prakop aur Mangal ka pprabhav badhne wala hai. #SurajPeMangalBhari," Bajpayee tweeted along with the poster."13th Nov.! Iss Diwali get ready for this dhamakedar family entertainer! @diljitdosanjh #FatimaSanaShaikh #AbhishekSharma," his tweet further read. PM Narendra Modi Biopic: Vivek Oberoi Starrer To Re-Release In Theatres On October 15! First Movie To Hit The Big Screens Post Lockdown

Check OutManoj Bajpayee's Tweet Below:

Kripya apni कुंडली jaanch lein.💥 शीघ्र ही aap sabhi ke जीवन main, Suraj ka प्रकोप aur Mangal ka प्रभाव badhne wala hai. #SurajPeMangalBhari, 🔍 13th Nov.! Iss Diwali get ready for this dhamakedar family entertainer!@diljitdosanjh #FatimaSanaShaikh #AbhishekSharma @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/IQKTEJlhNg — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 12, 2020

The film stars 'Dangal' actor Fatima Sana Shaikh and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh along with Bajpayee.