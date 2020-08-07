The Bihar government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that the Mumbai Police has been obstructing the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case by Patna police and have not supplied crucial documents connected with the case. The affidavit has been filed after the top court sought response from the Bihar government on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. The case was filed by the late actor's father accusing Rhea and several others for abetment to suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Govt Tells Supreme Court That Rhea Chakraborty Over-Dosed Late Actor with Drugs and Used His Wealth

"The non-cooperation by the Mumbai Police with the Patna Police, who is already there in Mumbai for a probe, is very much clear from the fact that the Mumbai Police has not supplied any documents such as Inquest Report, Post Mortem report, FSL report, CCTV footage etc. to the Patna Police despite several requests made by the latter," said the affidavit. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Government Calls Rhea Chakraborty’s Transfer Petition ‘Misconceived and Not Maintainable’

The Bihar government said Krishna Kishore Singh lost his young, vibrant son due to act committed by the accused persons including Rhea. Hence, the Patna police has jurisdiction to register the FIR and the court at Patna has jurisdiction to try the offence as mentioned in the FIR registered with Rajeev Nagar P.S (Patna).

The state government contended that when IPS officer Vinay Tiwary reached Mumbai, he was forcibly quarantined by the civic body BMC, which casts serious aspersion on the role of Mumbai Police who is apparently siding with the petitioner. The state government said the Mumbai Police has been making "lame excuses" that it has jurisdiction to investigate the offence despite the fact that no cognizable case has been registered in Mumbai in connection with death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"That even without little support from the Mumbai Police, the members of the SIT carried out investigation wherein various witnesses have been examined and the Kotak Bank account details of the deceased actor has been verified, the details whereof has been mentioned in the FIR with regard to siphoning of money by the petitioner and other accused persons," said the affidavit.

The state government said in the present case, the Patna Police has jurisdiction to register the FIR and investigate it as per the law laid down by the Constitution Bench of the top court in Lalita Kumari Vs. the State of Uttar Pradesh reported in (2014) case. "The submission of the petitioner that the entire cause of action arose in Mumbai and the State of Bihar has no jurisdiction to register FIR is liable to be rejected in view of the provisions contained under section 179 Cr.P.C", added the affidavit.

