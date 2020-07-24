Several Bollywood personalities have been questioned in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor died by suicide on June 14 and till now several people including the actor's last film, Dil Bechara's director Mukesh Chhabra, co-star Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea Chakraborty among others have been questioned by the Mumbai Police. Recently, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also summoned for his statement in this case. Earlier, it was reported that actress Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned by Mumbai Police to record her statement. As per latest report in India Today Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was sent summons via post at her Manali address to record her statement. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Mumbai Police Reportedly Issues Fresh Summons to Kangana Ranaut at Her Manali Address.

Latest ANI report suggests that Kangana has responded to the through her lawyer and wrote to Mumbai Police saying that she is "keen to assist" in the probe of #SushantSinghRajput's death. The actress has been vocal about nepotism and other issues relating to Sushant's death and recently also gave an interview with a popular news channel where she spoke about the late actor's death. As per ANI, the letter states that since Ranaut is in Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai Police can either visit her or record her statement via electronic medium. Rumi Jaffery Who Had Signed Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for a Film to Be Interrogated by Mumbai Police.

Check Out ANI Tweet Here:

Kangana Ranaut, through her lawyer, writes to Mumbai Police stating that she is "keen to assist" in the probe of #SushantSinghRajput's death. Letter states that since Ranaut is in Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai Police can either visit her or record her statement via electronic medium. pic.twitter.com/BqwdFN341Q — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Reports quite early on suggested that Kangana had been summoned by Mumbai Police however on July 22, the actress' team had shared a message admitting how no formal letter was sent to Kangana asking her to record her statement. It is yet to be revealed how Mumbai Police will be taking this forward and if they will record her statement electronically. Recently, Mumbai Police recorded statements of director Rumi Jaffery and film critic Rajeev Masand relating to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

