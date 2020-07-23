Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. Since then, the Mumbai Police has questioned many Bollywood celebrities with regards to Sushant's suicide case. Till now, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, Aditya Chopra, Mukesh Chhabra and many more have recorded their statement at the Bandra police station. And well, now as per the latest updates, it's filmmaker Rumi Jaffery who will be called for questioning. Reports also elaborate that he will be arriving today to record his statement. FYI, Jaffrey was very close to the late actor. Farhan Akhtar Is All Hearts For This Little Boy Who Is ‘Dancing Like No One Is Watching’ (Watch Video).

It was after Sushant's death, that the director had revealed that he had signed Sushant and Rhea for their first-ever film together which was a romantic comedy. Rumi has earlier worked with Chakraborty in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

From the time, Sushant passed away, netizens and a few Bollywood celebs have demanded to investigate the death matter as according to them it's a planned 'murder' by a few Bollywood bigwigs. In a nutshell, all they want is a CBI investigation. Salman Khan Will Not Be Questioned by Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case.

Sushant Sing Rajput's last film will be Dil Bechara which is going to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020, at 7.30 pm IST. The film is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and stars Sanjana Sanghi opposite the late star. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).