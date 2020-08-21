Actress Rhea Chakraborty is not seeking anticipatory bail in Patna, her lawyer has clarified. There was a report doing the rounds in sections of the media that suggested that the actress might apply for a bail in a civil court in Patna.

When IANS reached out to Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde to check if it is true, he responded with a message saying, "No".

Read Tweet:

Actress #RheaChakraborty is not seeking anticipatory bail in #Patna, her lawyer @SatishManeshinde has clarified. There was a report doing the rounds in sections of the media that suggested that the actress might apply for bail in a civil court in Patna.#SushantSinghRajputCase pic.twitter.com/ZCp3I6EHgW — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 21, 2020

Rhea's boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14. The late actor's family subsequently filed an FIR against Rhea and her family alleging abetment to suicide among other charges.

The Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI earlier this week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).