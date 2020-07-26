Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June, 2020 in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. His sudden demise led to police investigation and many debates in the industry. While it is reported he was suffering from depression, many of them are calling for CBI investigation to find out the cause of his death and details. Speaking about this, Delhi-based lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari said that Sushant changed 50 sim cards and it should be investigated. He also stressed that his death should be called as 'mysterious death.' Dil Bechara Movie Review: Sushant Singh Rajput's Final Film Is Entertaining Yet Soothing Balm for Aching Hearts.

“In the first letter, I said that there is source-based, not even source-based, name-based information that Sushant Singh Rajput changed his SIM cards 50 times. I wrote to them asking whether they had ceased all those SIM cards, the electronic evidence of all of them as well as the electronic evidence of people incidental and connected to him. That’s basic,” HT reported his quote.

He added , "That’s an extraordinarily high number and that is why I wrote that this evidence must be sealed. If Mumbai Police investigate it, hopefully, they would have already done it. If they have not done it, then that is raising more and more questions,” he said.

Earlier, the lawyer had initiated an online peaceful protest for the late actor. He had asked the fans to light candles in order to demand justice for Sushant's demise. On the other hand, Sushant's last film Dil Bechara was released on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 July, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).