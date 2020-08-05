New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI): The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that truth behind the actor's death should come out.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that Bihar government's recommendation for CBI investigation in the case has been accepted. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: SC to Hear Rhea Chakraborty’s Plea Seeking Transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai Today.

The top court is hearing a plea by Bollywood actress and Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of the investigation of FIR filed in Patna accusing her of abetting the suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Appeals To Supreme Court Seeking Transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Probe To Mumbai From Patna.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta states before Supreme Court that Centre has accepted Bihar govt's request recommending CBI enquiry into #SushantSinghRajput death case. SC is hearing Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/YTlUPvBOQn — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. And since then, the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. However, the case took a turn when Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR with the Patna Police against Sushant's girlfriend and her family for abetment of suicide, theft, fraud, cheating and wrongful confinement.