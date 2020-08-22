Mumbai, August 22: A person present at a Mumbai hospital during the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput has claimed that the late actor's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was behaving guiltily and apologised after putting her hand on the body.

Surjeet Singh Rathore, a member of the Karni Sena, told an English news channel that he was present at the Cooper Hospital on June 15, where the autopsy on Sushant's body was done by the doctors.

"Rhea was also present at the hospital. She was behaving guiltily," he said. Pooja Bhatt Asks News Channel To Get Their 'Facts' Right on Mahesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty's 'Leaked' WhatsApp Chats; Shares Screenshot Disproving Their Conspiracy.

He said that he had requested the hospital staff to let Rhea have a look at the body. "Rhea was allowed to see Sushant's body. As soon as I removed the shroud, she kept her hand on his chest and said 'sorry babu'," Rathore said.

The Karni Sena member said that the Central Bureau of Investigation had asked him to join the probe into the case and that he will "happily join".

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The autopsy was conducted on June 15 at the Cooper Hospital. On August 6, the CBI took over the probe from Bihar Police on central government orders. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Is Not Seeking Anticipatory Bail In Patna, Confirms Her Lawyer.

The Patna police had lodged an FIR on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi, flatmate Samuel Miranda, and unknown persons.

On Friday, the CBI team had visited Sushant's Bandra flat to recreate the crime scene. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing a money laundering angle to the death since July 31.

