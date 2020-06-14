Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Father's Health Deteriorates After News Of Son's Suicide

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 07:17 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Father's Health Deteriorates After News Of Son's Suicide
Sushant Singh Rajput (Right) His Father (Photo Credits: Instagram, YouTube)

Patna, June 14 (IANS) After news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committing suicide at his residence in Mumbai was announced, the condition of his father, Krishna Kumar Singh who lives in Patna's Rajiv Nagar colony has deteriorated. A huge crowd has gathered at his Patna residence. They said the condition of the actor's father has deteriorated and he is not in a position to speak. Lakshmi Devi, the caretaker of Sushant Singh's Patna residence, said the news of his death came through telephone. She said Sushant Singh's elder sister who lives in Chandigarh is on the way to Patna. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide: Chennai Super Kings Share a Still From MS Dhoni Biopic, While Reacting to Bollywood Actor’s Sudden Demise.

Sushant hailed from Maldiha at Badhra Kothi of Bihar's Purnea district. He participated in a family event the last time he came to his village. People here are still not convinced that Sushant Singh has committed suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput's Uncle Claims Actor Was Murdered, Demands CBI Enquiry Into His Death (Details Inside).

Just a few months back, he had come to the village of his maternal grandfather in Khagadia district, to participate in a family event. Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was found hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police.

Sushant Singh's childhood was spent in Patna. A resident of Rajiv Nagar, he was a cricket enthusiast and used to play cricket on the streets with friends.

Sushant Singh, who has acted in many films like "MS Dhoni, The Untold Story", "Chichhore", had his early studies at St. Cairns High School in Patna. He completed his mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering. He also has four sisters.

Lakshmi Devi said that Sushant had called his father a few days ago and said that he will come to Patna and will take him for a walk on the hill somewhere. "But he did not come, instead the news of his death came," she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

