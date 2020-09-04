Akshay Kumar, in a surprising move, announced a new multiplayer co-op gaming app, FAU-G. The announcement comes after the Indian government's decision to ban 118 Chinese apps, which also includes PUBG, the popular action multiplayer game. FAU-G stands for 'Fearless And United-Guards'. The game is developed by nCore Games. Akshay Kumar had shared the poster of the game, that hasn't yet reached the Google Play Store. However, a keen-eyed Twitter user found that the poster for the game is similar to a picture used by a magazine. FAU-G after PUBG! Akshay Kumar Comes Up With His Own Game after Indian Government's Ban on Chinese App.

A Twitter user with the handle @maximustaurean had pointed out the similarity and took a dig at the developers of the game for the lack of originality. Already the app is facing criticism for choosing a name that is so similar to PUBG.

Check out the tweet below:

We looked into the image, and it came from an article from a website Fanatical Futurist that is about USA creating robotic army.

Doing a little Google reverse image search, we found that it is a stock image, presumably of the US army, that has been used many times.

The only difference between the Fau-G poster and the stock image is that of Indian flags added on the uniforms. We wonder if how this 'plagiarism' was overlooked. FAU-G Funny Memes And Jokes on Twitter Welcome 'Possible Replacement' For Banned Chinese App PUBG As Akshay Kumar Makes Announcement.

Meanwhile in his tweet, Akshay wrote, "Supporting PM

@narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer. Trust #FAUG." The launch details of the app are yet not been revealed.

