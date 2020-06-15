Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Actor’s Last Rites Performed in Mumbai

Bollywood IANS| Jun 15, 2020 06:52 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Actor’s Last Rites Performed in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon, amid heavy downpour. Sushant's father and his two sisters arrived from the actor's hometown Patna, while a few of his colleagues and friends from Bollywood and the television industry were also present, besides fans also flocked the venue to catch a last glimpse of the star. Among industry colleagues who turned up was Sushant's rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who, earlier in the day visited Cooper Hospital, where the actor's post-mortem was performed. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kangana Ranaut Blames Bollywood, Says ‘It Was A Planned Murder’ (Watch Video)

Bollywood colleagues spotted at the ceremony were Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Vivek Oberoi. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who directed Sushant in his debut feature "Kai Po Che" and "Kedarnath" was present along with wife Pragya Kapoor. Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who has directed Sushant in the upcoming "Dil Bechara", was also present. Owing to social distancing regulations amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the police reportedly allowed only 20 people to gather near the pyre. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: The Actor Had Stopped Taking his Anti-Depressant Pills, Reveals his Pavitra Rishta Co-star, Mahesh Shetty.

For the same reason, all people who attended Sushant's funeral arrived wearing masks. Many of them brought umbrellas, too. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was 34. The actor became a household name with the TV show "Pavitra Rishta" before foraying Bollywood. He made his big screen debut in 2013 with "Kai Po Che", and is also known for his roles in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichhore", among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Mumbai Pawan Hans crematorium Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Vile Parle
You might also like
IFS Santosh Jha Appointed as India's Next Ambassador to Belgium: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

IFS Santosh Jha Appointed as India's Next Ambassador to Belgium: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide: Koena Mitra Slams Karan Johar and Bollywood's Camp Following (Read Details)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide: Koena Mitra Slams Karan Johar and Bollywood's Camp Following (Read Details)
Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation
News

Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation
Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan Deactivates His Twitter Account, Refers to It as a ‘Breeding Ground for Hate and Negativity’ (View Post)
Bollywood

Dhadak Director Shashank Khaitan Deactivates His Twitter Account, Refers to It as a ‘Breeding Ground for Hate and Negativity’ (View Post)
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mukesh Bhatt Had Approached the Actor for Sadak 2 and Thought He Was a Disturbed Soul
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mukesh Bhatt Had Approached the Actor for Sadak 2 and Thought He Was a Disturbed Soul
Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
Fact Check

Did Rahul Gandhi Call Sushant Singh Rajput a 'Cricketer' in Condolence Tweet? Here's a Fact Check to Debunk Fake News
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #BoycottBollywood Trends on Twitter as Netizens Slam Industry For Not Accepting the Late Actor
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #BoycottBollywood Trends on Twitter as Netizens Slam Industry For Not Accepting the Late Actor
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Knew the Story of ‘People Who Let the Actor Down’ (View Tweet)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Knew the Story of ‘People Who Let the Actor Down’ (View Tweet)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement