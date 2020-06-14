Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Jacqueline Fernandez Mourns The Loss Of Drive Co-Star, Actress Shares A Throwback Video And Recalls The Wonderful Moments With Him

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The police has confirmed that the actor’s body was found hanging by the fan. Sushant was seen in the film Drive in which he had shared screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress has shared a pic offering condolence and she has also shared a throwback video, recalling the wonderful moments she had with the late actor. In Memoriam 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Disha Salian - Celebs Whose Loss Left Us With a Heartbreak.

While sharing the video Jacqueline Fernandez captioned it as, “I will always remember you this way.. hard working, caring, intelligent and full of passion”. It gave a glimpse from their rehearsal sessions for an event. It is indeed heartbreaking to know that such a wonderful actor like Sushant is no more and we will never see him again on the big screens. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor's Last Film Chhichhore Had His Character Inspire His Son To Live Life After Latter Attempts Suicide (Watch Video).

Jacqueline Fernandez Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

They Worked Together In The Film Drive

View this post on Instagram Sush... 😢😢😢 I’m so sorry... RIP A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jun 14, 2020 at 3:25am PDT

Filmmaker-Producer Karan Johar mentioned in his post, “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ....” RIP, Sushant!

