Dil Bechara actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case is getting mysterious and how. It was a while back when the late actor's father, KK Singh had released a statement expressing how he had approached the Mumbai Police on February 25 that his son’s life was in danger but no action was taken against the same. In a video made by Singh, he told ANI, “On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he’s in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna.” However, now Mumbai Police has denied these allegations made by Sushant's father. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Late Actor's Father Says They Alerted Mumbai Police On February 25 (Watch Video).

The police told ANI that no written complaint was registered on February 25 as mentioned by KK Singh in the self-made video. The Mumbai police also added that Sushan Singh's brother-in-law OP Singh had sent messages to DCP Zone 9, however, he was informed that a written complaint is mandatory. "OP Singh wanted this to be resolved informally to which he was told that it wasn't possible," Mumbai Police said. Sushant Singh Rajput Fainted On Hearing About Disha Salian's Suicide, Reveals Late Actor's Flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Below:

Case was registered on 14th June. Matter being probed by Bandra Police. #SushantSinghRajput's father released a statement that they had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on Feb 25. No such written complaint was addressed to Bandra Police Station on the date: Mumbai Police https://t.co/OuMNw3LAYN — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Here's Another Tweet:

One OP Singh,brother-in-law of #SushantSinghRajput had sent some messages to DCP Zone 9 regarding the matter. DCP had requested OP Singh that written complaint is mandatory. OP Singh wanted this to be resolved informally to which he was told that it wasn't possible: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Now, we wonder, who is right and who's wrong here? Also, it was in the last week when Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which also includes abetment to suicide. Stay tuned for more updates on all the trending news.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).