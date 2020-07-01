Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family has said that actor Shekhar Suman and producer Sandip Ssingh's press conference with RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav is a "political gimmick". Shekhar, who had earlier called Sushant's suicide a "more than meets the eye", recently payed a visit to the late actor's family in Patna and conducted a press conference along with Yadav. Sushant's family said that Shekhar was using the actor's untimely death for political gain, since Shekhar was set to join Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) soon after the press conference, according to dnaindia.com. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Pens Few Lines on Mumbai, Hints at Never Returning to the City of Dreams.

The portal also shared that the late actor's family were unaware about the press meet. "Everything is under investigation in Mumbai and giving media byte in Patna under the political banner is just for political mileage. Family is capable enough to demand all this and keep doing and waiting for police investigation report hence any kind of politics and political intervention not needed. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mumbai Police to Record Shekhar Kapur’s Statement Next After Interrogating Sanjana Sanghi for 7 Hours

There are already political people in the family who will take this up," the website reports Sushant's family as saying. A related report in timesofindia.indiatimes.com states that Sushant's family is upset with film producer Sandip Ssingh for sharing the dais with Tejashvi Yadav and Shekhar Suman. The family is displeased over the use of a political banner at the press conference. Sushant died on June 14. He was found hanging in his Bandra home. He was 34.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).