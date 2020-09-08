The Sushant Singh Rajput's case has been murkier by the day. Currently, the case is being investigated from various angles including drug use. The late actor's father has now filed a complaint to the Medical Council of India claiming that any consultation of the actor with medical practitioner Susan Walker is confidential and that disclosure of the same would mean a breach of conduct. In the complaint, KK Singh accused Susan Walker of 'professional misconduct' by disclosing details about Sushant Singh Rajput's mental illness. The case has been filed under Regulation 8.2 of the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Visits NCB Office For Third Day of Questioning.

As reported by ANI, the filed complaint says, "Any consultation between Sushant Singh Rajput & Registered Medical practitioner Susan Walker was strictly confidential & disclosure of same would be misconduct under IMC regulation." The complaint also reads, "As such, it is clear that Ms Susan Walker has waived her confidentiality without any legal basis and without even consulting the complainant and as such she has committed professional misconduct under Regulation 7.14 of the 2002 Regulations."Rhea Chakraborty Arrested by NCB in Drugs Links Being Probed On Sidelines of Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case.

Check Out ANI's Tweet Here:

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a complaint to Medical Council of India stating, "any consultation between Sushant Singh Rajput & Registered Medical practitioner Susan Walker was strictly confidential & disclosure of same would be misconduct under IMC regulation." pic.twitter.com/ImOsddhEs1 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

KK Singh's complaint against Susan Walker comes a day after, Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint at Bandra Police Station accusing Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Priyanka and Dr Tarun Kumar of RML hospital of forgery. In her complaint, she had alleged that Dr Tarun Kumar had prescribed illegal medicines to the late actor.

