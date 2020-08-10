Shweta Singh Kirti has uploaded a throwback picture of her late brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, sharing smiles with their father KK Singh. Along with the image, Shweta penned a note sharing how her father taught his children to be fighters. "Our Dad... the person from whom we have learnt, how to be a fighter!! How to be eternally positive against all odds. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares a Post Saying ‘We Will Win’ After ED Interrogates Rhea Chakraborty

He is our strength, our pride!! #OurDadIsTheBest #Warriors4SSR #justiceforsushant #godiswithus," Shweta wrote on Instagram. In the snap, we can also see Sushant and his father twinning in black T-shirts. Shweta's post has made Sushant's fans emotional. "Great to see father-son bond. Miss you Sushant," a user commented. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Pens Cryptic Instagram Post Ahead of Rhea Chakraborty’s ED Inquiry

Check Out Shweta Singh Kirti's Instagram Post Below

"Look at Sushant's smile...just adorable. Impossible to think that he is no more," another said, remembering Sushant, who died on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).