Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor Attend the Ceremony to Pay their Condolences (View Pics)

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence and his funeral ceremony took place on the afternoon of June 15. His family had to fly in from Patna for the ceremony and along with his father and sisters, many of his close Bollywood friends too attended the service to offer their prayers. Sushant's rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty was already clicked at Mumbai's Cooper hospital where the actor's postmortem took place and later Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor were seen attending his funeral. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: The Actor Had Stopped Taking his Anti-Depressant Pills, Reveals his Pavitra Rishta Co-star, Mahesh Shetty.

Sushant's former girlfriend, Kriti Sanon was clicked arriving at Pavan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. She was later joined by his Chhicchore co-star, Shraddha Kapoor and the director of his last movie. Dil Bechara, Mukhesh Chhabra. Considering the social distancing guidelines are still in place, only a handful of people were allowed to attend his funeral and a prayer meeting may be organised once the situation comes back to normal. Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Reminisces His Meetings With the Late Actor (View Post).

Pics from Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral

Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sushant was a rising star in Bollywood and he was known for his fine craft. His last release Chhichhore enjoyed a great run at the box office and he was looking forward to the remake of The Fault in Our Stars. His charming smile will be etched in our hearts forever. We at LatestLY pray for his soul to rest in peace.

