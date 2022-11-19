Former Miss Universe and Bollywood favourite, Sushmita Sen celebrates her birthday on November 19. With her charming demeanour and that tall and lean frame of hers, Sushmita manages to cast an impression like no one else. She was a favourite ever since she entered Bollywood with Dastak and has given us tons of reasons to adore her since the very beginning. For someone who managed to beat Aishwarya Rai in the beauty pageant and that speaks for itself. Sush can be the perfect example of the saying - once a charmer, always a charmer and there's no one else who can justify it as well as hers. Sushmita Sen Thanks Well-Wishers for Thoughtful Gifts and Notes, Says ‘I Feel the Love’ (View Pic).

One look at Sushmita's Instagram account and you will find tons of pictures that are alluring and mesmerising at the same time. She will make you fall in love with her deep eyes and those sensuous expressions that are hard to ignore. She's the woman of every man's dream and still continues to have a hold on all of our minds. A mum to two beautiful daughters, Sushmita is certainly a yummy mummy of B-town and we are glad for she has made her way to the industry once again.

On a separate note, to celebrate Sushmita Sen and her special day, here's presenting some of the most charming pictures from her Instagram account. Have a look and don't blame us if you're ogling. Sushmita Sen Shares a Stunning Picture from Her Fam Jam Featuring Rohman Shawl, Charu Asopa and Others!

Ain't Nobody Like Her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Black & White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

She Wins Our Hearts Just Like That

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Always Smiling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Such a Beauty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Miss Charming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Mesmerising

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Happy Birthday, Sushmita Sen!

