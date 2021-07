Actress Taapsee Pannu says there is no industry without competition and stress today. Talking about life in Bollywood being fast-paced and how it takes a toll, Taapsee tells IANS: "It is a very competitive industry, just like other industries. Just that our competition comes in front of the camera for the world to judge. So, it becomes slightly more stressful, but everyone knows about it when they get into it." She agrees it is a part and parcel of an actor's life. Taapsee Pannu Is All Set to Headline Upcoming Telugu Film ‘Mishan Impossible’.

"It's not like somebody forced us into it. We were aware of the fact that we will be in front of the camera and people would want to know more and more about us, so we were aware of that when we entered. So, something in return of that unconditional love we get from the audience is a price we pay. That attracts stress and it's a part of every competitive industry," the actress said. Taapsee Pannu Reacts To A Twitter User Calling Out Critics Favouring The Tomorrow War Over Haseen Dillruba, Says ‘Hollywood Hai Na, Sab Chalta Hai’.

"There is competition in every industry. There is no industry without competition and stress today," summed up Taapsee, whose latest film "Haseen Dillruba" released on Netflix recently.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2021 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).