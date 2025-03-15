Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma left everyone shocked after speculations of their breakup surfaced on social media. However, recently both Tamannaah and Vijay attended the Holi party at Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani's Mumbai residence. Both of them were seen celebrating the festival with Raveena's daughter, Rasha Thadani, with whom they share a close bond. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Break Up After Dating for More Than Two Years? Here’s What We Know.

While both were under the same roof, they were not spotted together. Both of them arrived at the party separately. Also, none of the pictures on social media feature Tamannaah and Vijay posing together. Tamannaah took to her Instagram and dropped a few snippets of her Holi celebration with Rasha. A few photos of Vijay with Rasha are also doing rounds on the internet. Nevertheless, Tamannaah and Vijay's presence at the same event has sparked curiosity among fans.

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia at Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)

Refreshing your memory, Tamannaah and Vijay reportedly commenced dating during the filming of Netflix's anthology Lust Stories 2. Rumours about their relationship started doing rounds after these two were spotted together at a New Year's party in Goa. However, later Vijay cleared the air saying that they did not start dating during the shoot of the film. During a conversation with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, Vijay referred to Lust Stories 2 as a cupid, disclosing that their real-life love story began much later.

Vijay shared, “Lust Stories was cupid, but it wasn’t during the shoot that we started dating. There was talk of a wrap party happening, but it never took place. So, we wanted to have a wrap party, and only four people showed up. That day, I feel I told her I wanted to hang out more with you. It took 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that.” Back in June 2024, Tamannaah officially confirmed her relationship with Vijay. ‘Azaad’: Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Promote Rasha Thadani’s Film by Dancing to Viral ‘Uyi Amma’ Song (Watch Video).

Ever since then, these two had been openly affectionate, making public appearances together, and commenting on each other's social media posts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2025 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).