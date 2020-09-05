Mumbai, Sep 5: Actors Karan Tacker and Namit Das believe a good mentor or teacher can transform the life of a person with the right guidance and support.

"If there's one person whom we should thank each day after our family, it is the teacher and mentor. I honestly don't have enough words to describe my bond with my teachers. I can say they are ones behind whatever success I have achieved in my life," Karan said, on the eve of Teachers Day.

"In fact the charm of life is to keep earning so even today I rely strongly on people I consider my teachers and hold the guru shishya relationship very close to my heart. So, to sum it up, I would just like to say that I'll be forever indebted to them," added the actor.

Namit added: "I believe a good mentor can transform the life of a person by guiding and supporting them. I was lucky enough to have fantastic good mentors in my life, I owe my career to them, especially the ones who've taught me music. I look up to them and I'll consider my life fruitful enough if I can be half of what they are."

Actress Rinku Rajguru asserted that "coming from a family where both my parents are teachers, as far as a teacher or a guru is concerned, it has always been my parents in my life".

"They are amazing teachers not just for me but also for people across that have been taught by them. They have been my guiding light, inspiration, guru and most of all, my best friends. Their sheer strength, empathetic attitude and kind personality will win you over. I can't even begin to think how grateful I am to them for supporting me and trusting me and being my pillar of strength," said the actress.

