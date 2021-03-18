Actress Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her upcoming film Tejas in Rajasthan. Kangana tweeted on-location photographs on Thursday where she is riding a helicopter. "This morning off to work, thank you team #Tejas for saving the hassle of long drives, while I look at this terrain, I wonder Rajasthan got a raw deal in terms of nature and it's resources yet they emerged as the strongest, culturally n aesthetically richest and evolved people," the actress wrote. Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Film to Go on Floors by December; Actress Attends Workshop Session to Prep Up for Her Role (Watch Video).

In a separate tweet, Kangana opened up on her love for deserts. "People ask me why do I love the desert so much, it's not the barrenness of emotionally cold and infertile soil it's not the brutality/harshness of the weather but what I love is the scarce life that refuses to settle for anything less than love and the desert can't resist," she wrote. Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Shares a New Poster from Her Next Release, Confirms Shooting Will Commence in December.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Tweet Below:

People ask me why do I love the desert so much,it’s not the barrenness of emotionally cold and infertile soil it’s not the brutality/harshness of the weather but what I love is the the scarce life that refuses to settle for anything less than love and the desert can’t resist ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f7HOKAfUNZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 18, 2021

Another Tweet By Kangana Where She is enjoying Rajasthani cuisine:

Rajasthan is like a lover to me treats me like a Queen 👑 and eating Rajasthani meal is like a date ❤️ Bajra roti, desi ghee and Laal maas blending in my mouth is what I call making love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kOb8lKMtgp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 17, 2021

Kangana, who is a foodie, is also enjoying Rajasthani cuisine. On Wednesday evening, the actress tweeted a picture of the local cuisine and wrote: "Rajasthan is like a lover to me treats me like a Queen and eating Rajasthani meal is like a date. Bajra roti, desi ghee and Laal maas blending in my mouth is what I call making love." The Delhi schedule of Tejas was wrapped up before the unit moved to Rajasthan. The film is directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).