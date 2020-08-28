Even as Kangana Ranaut is busy tacking movie mafia in Bollywood, she has her professional commitments sorted. The actress is looking forward to starting Tejas, a movie wherein she'll play an IAF pilot. The movie will be backed by Uri producer, Ronnie Screwvala and the actress is excited to venture into a "war drama" genre. While the movie was earlier scheduled to go on floors earlier this year, it had to be pushed back after the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Now with situation finally normalising and I&B ministry issuing permission to commence shooting, filmmakers are chalking out plans for their different schedules. Tejas First Look Out! Kangana Ranaut Looks Headstrong as an Air Force Pilot.

Kangana earlier took to her Twitter account to share a new poster of her upcoming release while also informing about its new shooting schedule. The film is expected to start shooting in December and Ranaut believes this will her ode to our brave airforce pilots! The Indian Air Force was the first of the country’s defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event. Kangana Ranaut Begins Prep for Dhaakad With a Virtual Reading Session (View Post).

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Look in Tejas

Revealing if Tejas is a sequel to Vicky Kaushal's Uri, producer Ronnie Screwvala in his earlier interaction had said, “We wanted to make a film on the army so Uri happened. Tejas is not a sequel to Uri, because that was a true story and this isn’t. But it is on the same lines and on the same scale." Besides Tejas, Kangana also has Thalaivi, a biopic on the life of actress turned politician, Jayalalithaa and Dhaakad, an actioner.

