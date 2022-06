Bollywood's well-known choreographer Terence Lewis has made a dance video as a tribute to late singer KK. In the video he was seen performing on the song 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana', sung by KK from the movie 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' Popular singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK died hours after his concert performance on May 31 at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata for Gurudas College's fest. Neha Kakkar Birthday: Aao Raja, Dilbar, Aankh Marey – 7 Songs of the Singer That You Would Love To Listen on Loop! (Watch Videos).

The final rites of the singer took place at Versova, Mumbai and it was attended by many prominent personalities. Terence captioned the video: "Gone Too Soon. KK you will live with us forever!!!" As per the reports, KK returned to his hotel in Esplanade and collapsed after which he was rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), where he was declared dead. He was 53. KK was known for his songs such as 'Tadap Tadap', 'Awarapann Banjarapan', and 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai'. KK Dies at 53: PIL Filed in Calcutta High Court Seeking CBI Probe Into Singer’s Death.

Terence Lewis' Tribute Video For KK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terence Lewis (@terence_here)

Terence has choreographed Bollywood films like 'Lagaan', 'Jhankaar Beats' and many more. Currently, he is seen as one of the judges on 'India's Best Dancer'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2022 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).