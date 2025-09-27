The trailer of Thamma has dropped, and the internet can’t stop talking about it. Maddock Films, known for reinventing genres with films like Stree and Bhediya, has now surprised audiences with its most ambitious offering yet. This bloody, twisted love story is part of its Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). ‘Thamma’ Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Vampire Love Story Is an Enjoyable Blend of Comedy, Romance and Horror.

Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, with powerhouse performers Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles, Thamma is already being called one of the most exciting films in the festive line-up. Within just 24 hours, the promo racked up millions of views across platforms, with strong traction on social media.

Social media reactions ranged from “hilarious and Power-packed with the dose of perfect entertainment” to “PAISA VASOOL GUARANTEED!!!” A user also shared, “VAMPIRE VS BHEDIYA. the game is on!”

Watch the Trailer of 'Thamma':

The hint that characters from Maddock’s horror-comedy universe might appear in Thamma has only added to the buzz, leaving audiences eager to spot the crossovers. ‘Thama’: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Serve First Onscreen Kiss in Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe – Watch Video.

This Diwali, audiences can expect more than fireworks - because Thamma promises a celebration dipped in blood. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is slated for a grand release on October 21.

