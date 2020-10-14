Director Anubhav Sinha and actress Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday expressed excitement at the news that their film Thappad was ready to re-release on big screen once the cinemas open on October 15. As theatres prepare for reopening after the lockdown, they are planning to begin by re-releasing old films, the Anubhav Sinha directorial being one of them. From Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath, List Of Films To Re-Release In Theatres!

"Welcome back to theatres #Thappad," tweeted the film's lead actress Taapsee Pannu from her verified account on Wednesday. Taapsee's tweet came in reaction to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh which reads: "As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced...

#Tanhaji #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #Malang #Kedarnath #Thappad More films will be scheduled in coming days." PM Narendra Modi Biopic: Vivek Oberoi Starrer To Re-Release In Theatres On October 15! First Movie To Hit The Big Screens Post Lockdown

Taapsee Pannu Elated!

Anubhav Sinha Super Elated!

So #THAPPAD in theaters again. Yayyyyyy!!!! — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) October 14, 2020

Director Anubhav Sinha also expressed his excitement with a tweet from his verified account. He wrote: "So #THAPPAD in theaters again. Yayyyyyy!!!!" Along with the above-mentioned films, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer "War" will also be re-releasing in theatres.

