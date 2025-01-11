Sameer Wankhede has stated that the truth will eventually come to light regarding the Aryan Khan drugs case. He also addressed the leaked chats with Shah Rukh Khan, suggesting there was an intentional campaign to misrepresent the situation. Wankhede emphasised that he remains steadfast in his position and is determined to clear his name amidst the controversy. Aryan's arrest and the drug case investigation were led by Wankhede, the Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at the time. Aryan Khan's jailed news was the top search when the incident occurred. During an interview with Zoom, Wankhede said "The truth will come out. It makes takes years. We trust the Judiciary. We are proud. It will take years due to a long list of dedication but definitely, the truth will come out soon." ‘Cheap, Third-Rate’: Sameer Wankhede Reacts to Viral ‘Baap Bete’ Dialogue From Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ While Discussing Aryan Khan’s Drug Case (Watch Video).

Sameer Wankhede Breaks Silence: ‘Truth Will Prevail’ on Aryan Khan Case and Shah Rukh Khan Chat Controversy

During an interview with NEWSJ, Wankhede said, “I won’t say I was targeted but will say that I have been the most fortunate person because I got a lot of love from people from the middle class, those who aren’t that fortunate. Sometimes I would think that this ordeal is worth it because of all the love I got. They felt that no matter how big someone is, everyone should face the same rules. I don’t have any regrets, I will do the same if given a chance.” He even clarified about the chat leak, and said, “I am not that weak that I will leak things.” When questioned about whether the chats were intentionally leaked to cast Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan in a victimised light, he replied, "Whoever did this, I will tell them to try harder. Sameer Wankhede has finally addressed the bribe controversy involving Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, in an exclusive conversation with Zoom TV. Sameer Wankhede-Shah Rukh Khan WhatsApp Chats Leak: Bombay High Court Pulls Up Former NCB Mumbai Chief for Sharing His Conversation With SRK, Extends Interim Protection.

Responding to the accusations that he had accepted a bribe of Rs 25 crore to secure Aryan's release, Wankhede firmly rejected the claims. He said, "I never released him, I, in fact, caught him. The case is in court and I have trust in our country’s judiciary system.' He said that he didn't watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, and said, “I don’t know if I was the target of the dialogue. I didn’t watch the film. I am not that big of a person that someone will use my name to make their film a hit.”

Wankhede expressed that he did not see Aryan as a child, pointing out that at 23 years of age, Bhagat Singh gave his life for the country, and no one would refer to him as a kid.

