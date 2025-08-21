Bobby Deol is all praises for Aryan Khan's vision as a director in his primary series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The Animal actor revealed that he is lucky to be a part of this show. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Aryan Khan Stumbles Over Lines at His Show’s First Preview, Ends Speech With Twist (Watch Videos).

Interacting with Bobby during the trailer launch event of The Ba***ds of Bollywood SRK said: "I never thought that we would be working with our kids, but I want to say this from the bottom of my heart, I genuinely- genuinely want to thank you with all my love and informality and thank you for the fact that you made this show happen with my son, Aryan and you have brough so much warmth, so much love and so much gravitas and so much dignity."

Bobby Deol Praises Aryan Khan’s Skill in Handling Characters

Reciprocating the love, Bobby shared, "All I want to say is that I am so lucky to be a part of this show. It is one of the best shows - not because it's my show, Aryan's show, Shah Rukh's show, but I've seen it and it's just massive. Every actor in the show has performed so well."

Heaping praises on Aryan's directorial skills, the Ashram actor added, "They are all good actors, but it's the director who handles and gets the best out of you - it's not easy to get the emotions what you write on paper for each character, and the way Aryan has done that its amazing - from mature characters to the younger characters, he has just brought out the best in everyone."

Backed by Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan, under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the much-hyped project stars Sahher Bamba and Lakshya as leads, along with Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor in crucial roles. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Preview: Did Aryan Khan Just Address His 2021 NCB Arrest in His Directorial Debut? Here's Why Fans Think So!.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood will premiere on Netflix on September 18.

