Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18, with its preview (teaser) unveiled on August 18. Produced under Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the show features Lakshya of Kill fame in the lead role, while Bobby Deol appears to play the antagonist. The ensemble cast also includes Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor, and Manoj Pahwa. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Release Date, Preview, When and Where To Watch Aryan Khan’s Debut Web Series Online! (Watch Video).

Adding to the buzz, cameos by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar are teased in the preview. But what has sparked the biggest discussion online is a particular scene and dialogue that fans feel carries a self-aware, “meta” undertone.

Watch the Preview of 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood':

A Meta Nod to Aryan Khan’s Past

Near the end of the preview, Lakshya’s character is shown being escorted out of prison, with a cop remarking that “people who get locked up become more famous.” Immediately after, Aryan Khan’s director credit flashes on screen, a sequence many viewers see as a direct nod to his own past.

Fans believe this is Aryan reflecting on his 2021 arrest and judicial custody in a case that dominated headlines. Following that period, he chose to make his entry into Bollywood not as an actor, but behind the camera as a director.

'People Become More Famous After Being Locked Up'

people become more famous after being locked up.. written and directed by ARYAN KHAN !! WHOS IDEA WAS THIS WOWW 😭💥 #TheBadsOfBollywood #AryanKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/L6Sdi6WoIP — mango people (@andwetwistt) August 20, 2025

‘Like Father, Like Son’

He really did this intentionally huh.. Like father, like son. pic.twitter.com/m5pWRGv79v — ☆ (@poeticbirdie) August 20, 2025

‘Written and Directed by Aryan Khan’

The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025). Written and directed by Aryan Khan pic.twitter.com/xIcC6KI7MD — روان (@_iamrony) August 20, 2025

'THIS is CINEMA'

‘Absolute Cinema’

the meta reference Aryan Khan has put here, absolute cinema 😭🙌 #TheBadsOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/X62ZpOlLgd — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) August 20, 2025

Aryan Khan’s Arrest in 2021

In October 2021, Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid on a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Several were detained for alleged possession and consumption of drugs. Although Aryan was not found in possession of any narcotics, the NCB alleged he was part of a wider drug conspiracy, citing WhatsApp chats. The case immediately drew massive media coverage and public debate. ‘Truth Will Come Out’: Sameer Wankhede Opens Up on Aryan Khan Drugs Case and Shah Rukh Khan Leaked Chats (Watch Video).

Cleared of All Charges in 2023

Aryan spent nearly four weeks in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail before being granted bail by the Bombay High Court, which noted that there was no solid evidence of conspiracy or drug possession. In 2023, after further investigation, the NCB cleared him of all charges, admitting there was no proof to support the accusations. Later, Sameer Wankhede, one of the officers who led the case, faced charges of corruption and extortion linked to the investigation.

