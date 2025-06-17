‘Saadgi’: Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Opens Up About Being Offered Her Debut Song, Says She Loved the Track Instantly; Utkarsh Singh Calls It a Blessing From Mahakaal

Monalisa, the Kumbh Mela viral sensation, opens up about her debut in the music video 'Saadgi,' saying she loved the track instantly and agreed after her family’s approval. Singer Utkarsh Singh, who composed the song, called the project a blessing from Mahakaal and believes this is just the beginning of her journey.

Bollywood IANS| Jun 17, 2025 11:21 AM IST
Song Saadgi (Photo Credit: IANS)

Kumbh Mela's viral girl Monalisa Bhosle has been roped in for singer Utkarsh Singh's new album titled Saadgi. Talking exclusively to IANS, she shared her first reaction on being offered the song. Speaking to IANS, Monalisa said, "I told him to speak to my family first. Once they were on board, I agreed to do it." Revealing what made her say yes to the project, she claimed that she "really loved the song". Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Debut Music Video With Singer Utkarsh Singh To Drop on THIS Date (Watch Teaser)

Watch Monalisa Bhosle And Utkarsh Singh's Song 'Saadgi':

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshsinghofficial_)

 

When asked what did she feel when she first heard the track, Monalisa stated, "I loved it instantly. When I heard it for the first time, Sir told me he had made it especially for me." Talking about the challenges that came her way as she faced the camera for the first time, she added, "Expressing emotions through the eyes, the dance movements, and coordinating everything for the camera."

Meanwhile, Utkarsh also shared his views on giving such a huge platform to Monalisa through this song. He told us, "Honestly, I don’t think I’ve given her a platform. The platform is the blessing of Mahakaal. I deeply respect her. I believe that in her journey, this project is just one-stepping stone. From here, she will move forward, and many new opportunities will come her way. I truly feel she will go far. And to her fans—I just want to say, support her wholeheartedly." Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Calls Salman Khan Her ‘Favourite Hero’; Monalisa Bhosle Expresses Wish To Meet Sonakshi Sinha (Watch Video)

Shedding light on the theme of the song- simplicity, the singer added, "Absolutely. When I was writing this song, I never imagined that I would approach Mona Lisa or even speak to her family about doing this project. A long time ago, I was sitting alone one night and had this thought—what if a girl stands in front of a mirror and the mirror says to her, “You are so beautiful, you don’t need to dress up.” That thought stayed with me."

