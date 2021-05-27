Actor-producer Alia Bhatt on Wednesday announced a five-part series as an attempt to disseminate authentic information about COVID-19 vaccines amid "myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media". Titled "The Intersection: Vaccinate India", the series is a collaboration between Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and podcast network Audiomatic. Alia Bhatt Launches Her Production House Eternal Sunshine Productions.

"Even though the vaccines are here, some of us are still hesitant. A great deal of this hesitancy is due to misinformation, myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms," the 28-year-old actor says in the video shared on her official Twitter page. The series is an effort to learn more about the vaccines through "reliable sources and make the most informed choice about getting vaccinated", she said. Darlings: Alia Bhatt Collaborates With Shah Rukh Khan For Her First Project Under Her Banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions (Watch Video).

"The Intersection", which debuts Thursday, will see renowned doctors and global health activists sharing data and facts around COVID-19 vaccines."I hope this series will help address some of your concerns around the vaccines," Bhatt, who will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi", further says in the video. The first episode of the series will be available in a podcast and video format.

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Tweet Below:

Shared knowledge is our greatest ally in this fight against Covid-19. Together, @audiomaticIN and @EternalSunProd are bringing to you a 5 part series that can help us understand the Covid-19 vaccines a little better. pic.twitter.com/VxoKg4GsF0 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 26, 2021

India on Wednesday reported 2,08,921 COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall tally of cases to 2,71,57,795, as the country conducted 22,17,320 coronavirus tests, its highest-ever in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)