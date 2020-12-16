Ganesh Acharya has been very vocal about his weight loss journey. He has often talked about his body weight issues and how he wants to get in shape. The choreographer made sure he makes the best use of the lockdown and embarked on a weight loss journey. Months after rigorous training and gym sessions, Ganesh Acharya managed to lose 98 Kgs of body weight. He opened up about the experience on The Kapil Sharma Show and the comedian's reaction to it cannot be missed. Varun Dhawan Begins The Muqabla Challenge With Ganesh Acharya But It's Open Only To The Fans.

In a promo shared by Colors, we see Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Ganesh Acharya gracing the stage for Kapil Sharma's next episode. Kapil is seen asking the 49-year-old choreographer about how weight loss journey in the promo to which he reveals that he has weight a considerable amount of weight and has lost 98 Kgs. Ganesh revealed that he used to weigh 200 Kgs before his impressive transformation.

Kapil being the mischievous person that he is, he couldn't help but make a funny remark on Ganesh's revelation. He says, "Chotey chotey shehro me 46-46 kgs ke aadmi hotey hai. Do aadmi gayab kar diye apne. (In small towns there are people who weigh around 46 Kgs. So in that case, you made two people disappear." Well, Ganesh Acharya journey has not been any easy. He has been working out for the last couple of years and often treated his fans with videos of him sweating it out in gyms on social media.

In a 2017 interview to Hindustan Times, Ganesh had opened up about his decision to lose weight. “It was tough for me. I have been working on my body for the past one-and-a-half years. I had even put on 30-40 kg for my film Hey Bro (2015), and my weight had then touched 200 kg. Ab vahi weight utaar raha hoon (I am shedding that weight now),” he had said. FIR Filed Against Choreographer Ganesh Acharya For Allegedly Sexually Harassing A Woman.

On the work front, he recently choreographed songs for Akshay Kumar's Laxmii, Bell Bottom and also Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1. He is all set to appear in a lead role in a film titled Dehati Disco. Ganesh described the film as a much serious one. He will essay the role of a father who has a 10-year-old son in this dance film based on Hindustani ‘kala’ (art form).

