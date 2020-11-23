The Undertaker bid adieu to WWE officially at Survivor Series 2020 as it marked 30 years of The Deadman in the industry. The Undertaker had announced retirement earlier this year in June during the last episode of 'The Last Ride' documentary. However, The Phenom received a proper farewell at Survivor Series 2020 where he started his career as a veteran wrestler on November 22, 1990. We also saw The Undertaker's manager Paul Bearer image appear on the titantron during the farewell. Now let us see WWE wrestlers like John Cena, Dwayne Johnson and others pay tribute to The Deadman on his farewell. The Undertaker Bids Final Farewell To WWE At Survivor Series 2020, Says 'Time Has Come To Let The Undertaker Rest In Peace'

WWE has been celebrating The Undertaker's farewell since past one month as '30 Years For The Deadman'. Survivor Series 2020 was headlined with The Undertaker's farewell. The Deadman in his farewell speech said 'The time has come for The Undertaker to rest in peace'. It was indeed an emotional moment for WWE universe. Apart from this, we saw Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre in a champion vs champion battle from Raw and SmackDown. Team Raw defeated Team SmackDown in both men's and women's division. Sasha Banks won against Asuka. Now let us see wrestlers pay tribute to The Undertaker. Relive The Deadman's Best Matches and Grand Entrances in WWE (Watch Videos)

Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' Shares Throwback Picture With The Undertaker

30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut. Like EVERYONE - I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, “Muthafucka” True story 😂 Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/ULlppOQlCa — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 22, 2020

John Cena Pays Respect to The Undertaker

After three decades of @undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the @WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the @WWEUniverse, I say #ThankYouTaker! #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30 — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 22, 2020

Shawn Michaels Says Standing With The Undertaker Was Daunting Experience

We’ve faced each other in every type of match and created some of the most special moments in my career. Standing across the ring from @undertaker was always a daunting experience but I’m excited to hear the gong toll one last time. #FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeries — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 22, 2020

Triple H Pays Tribute to The Undertaker

Vince McMahon Says The Undertaker's Legacy is Uncomparable

The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/TWm1Ihww8U — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 22, 2020

It will be hard for hardcore WWE fans to digest the fact that The Undertaker will be seen no more in the ring. WWE Survivor Series 2020 indeed ended on an emotional note as WWE might never see another star who will fill the space of The Deadman.

