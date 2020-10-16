The much awaited first look of Netflix's The White Tiger is here. Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao team up for the first time for this film and the fans could not get more excited about this fiery combo. The actress shared the new stills from this film and explained the characters that she and Rajkummar are going to play in flick. Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Get Her First Academy Award Nomination For Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger?.

Speaking of the male characters, the global icon wrote, "This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival."

"Rajkumar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in india, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you," she added.

PeeCee plays the role of Pinky. She said, "play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy."

Well, all these visuals are so exciting! The White Tiger, directed, written, and produced by Ramin Bahrani, based on The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel.

