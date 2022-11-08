The daredevilry of Pathaan is going to spill into Tiger 3. That Salman Khan will appear in Pathaan in his Tiger avatar had been confirmed some time back, but now comes the news that Shah Rukh Khan will show up in Tiger 3 to enact a thrilling sequence. Pathaan as well as the Tiger and War franchises ('War' being the superhit film where Hrithik Roshan plays RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal) are three important pieces of the spy universe unspooled by Yash Raj Films. Pathaan: John Abraham Was the Only Choice for the Antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan Starrer, Says Director Siddharth Anand.

"Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after the release of Pathaan, thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise. In Aditya Chopra's spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe," a well-placed source reveals. SRK's shoot schedule for Tiger 3 is being planned immediately after January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan Sheds Light on Making a Comeback With Pathaan; Shares, ‘ Feels Like Coming Back Home’.

The source added: "This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love." "The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in a riveting, edge of the seat sequences that are important for the plot to move forward. Now, all eyes are on when Hrithik Roshan will enter the spy universe."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2022 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).