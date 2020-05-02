Tiger Shroff’s Sis Krishna Shares Series of Romantic Pics with Beau Eban Hyams on Instagram

Krishna Shroff and Beau Eban Hyams Romantic Pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Action star Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff has shared a string of romantic photographs with her beau Eban Hyams on Instagram. In one image, Krishna and Hyams lock lips, while in another the two can be seen spending time in the pool. She captioned the image with an infinity emoji. Krishna, daughter of actor Jackie Shroff, often shares photographs of herself flaunting her svelte figure in a bikini. Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Moved In Together Amid The Lockdown? Sister Krishna Shroff Answers.

Recently, she had treated her fans and followers with a video of herself in a black bikini. In March, she had shared a romantic photograph with Hyams, which went viral on social media. In the image, Krishna and Hyams pose in front of an aquarium that many reported to be Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm. Hot Bod Alert! Krishna Shroff Sets The Temperature Soaring in This Stunning Black Lacy Lingerie (View Pic)

View this post on Instagram ♾️ A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on May 1, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

According to reports, Krishna is the owner of a gym while Hyams is a professional basketball player.