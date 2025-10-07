Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is grabbing headlines due to her controversial exit from two major pan-India projects - Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. The updates following her exit shocked both the industry and fans. While reports claimed that the actress was ousted from both projects due to her “unprofessional” demands, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Amid the ongoing debate surrounding Deepika Padukone’s professionalism after her first pregnancy, Triptii Dimri, who replaced her in Spirit, publicly showed support for the actress. ‘Spirit’: Confirmed! Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead in Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Movie.

Triptii Dimri Shows Support for Deepika Padukone Amid ‘Spirit’ and ‘Kalki’ Exit

Animal fame Triptii Dimri, who joined Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas' Spirit after Deepika Padukone's controversial exit, liked an Instagram reel defending the actress that has caught the attention of netizens. The video posted by celebrity saree draper Dolly Jain praised Deepika Padukone's dedication and resilience. She recalled how Deepika performed the iconic "Nagada Sang Dhol" song from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Lela barefoot, despite the intense choreography.

The video was posted to expose the "negative PR" and "false narratives' against Deepika following the incidents.

Triptii Dimri Comes Out in Support of Deepika Padukone

Netizens React to Triptii Dimri’s Support for Deepika Padukone

Screenshots of the reel were shared on Reddit, and netizens were quick to react to Triptii Dimri's gesture. A user wrote, "This is so sweet of her! People love to pit them against each other, especially after the Spirit fiasco, but they're both professionals, and people need to get a life." Another wrote, "So amazing to see two queens supporting each other. All my love to Tripti and Deepika."

Another user said, "Deepika can literally get hate for year,s but she'll still be Deepika Padukoen when she walks into a room and I dont think that aura is gonna go anywhere despite what others say." Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone Rumoured to UNFOLLOW Each Other on Instagram Over 8-Hour Workday Joke? Here’s How Filmmaker Sets the Record Straight.

Netizens React to Triptiii Dimri Backing Deepika Padukone

(Photo Credit: Reddit)

More About Deepika Padukone’s ‘Spirit’ Controversy

Deepika Padukone left Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, Spirit, in May 2025. Reportedly, the actress left the project due to her demand for an eight-hour work shift, a share in the film's profits and also a request not to deliver her dialogues in Telugu. Spirit, one of the most anticipated films, originally starred Deepika Padukone as the female lead, who was later replaced by Triptii Dimri. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2027.

