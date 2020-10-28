Actor Randeep Hooda will be soon shooting for his next film, Unfair & Lovely, and he is taking all the precautions amidst the pandemic. Sharing a photo of him getting tested for Covid, he posted on Instagram: "Precaution is better than cure. Going to shoot so got Corona tested! Hope it all goes well #UnfairAndLovely #covid_19." He is expected to begin shooting on October 29. Unfair & Lovely: Ileana D’Cruz, Randeep Hooda Team Up for a Comedy Movie on India’s Obsession with Fair Skin

The film is a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. Set in the backdrop of Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky girl. Actress Ileana D'Cruz will be seen in the role of Lovely and will be paired with Randeep for the first time. Radhe: Randeep Hooda Wraps Up the Shoot of Salman Khan, Disha Patani Film (Read Tweet)

Check Out Randeep Hooda's Instagram Post Below:

The film marks the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, known for working as a screenplay writer on films like "Saand Ki Aankh" and "Mubarakan". It will be shot in various locations across India and is slated for a 2021 release.

