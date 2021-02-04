Urmila Matondkar is one of the popular actresses, especially during the 90s. Be it her style or dance, the gorgeous actress won hearts. Urmila, who celebrates her 47th birthday today, had bagged her first lead role in Bollywood in 1991 with the film Narsimha and that had turned out to be a commercially successful film. During the 90s, she appeared in brilliant films such as Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Khoobsurat, Kaun, among others. Apart from featuring in romantic films and crime thrillers, she short to fame for essaying a range of intense characters in horror films and psychological thrillers. Rangeela Completes 25 Years: When Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff’s Love Triangle Inspired a Hollywood Film!

Besides these wonderful roles, what movie buffs cannot stop talking about Urmila Matondar even today is her impeccable dancing skills. From her sensuous avatar in romantic numbers to her grooves in fast-paced tracks, Urmila has performed on to a variety of songs. As she turns a year older today, let’s take a look at those five popular numbers of the Bollywood diva that are a huge hit even today.

Kambakth Ishq – From the setup of the song, the choreography and lead pair Urmila and Fardeen Khan’s sizzling chemistry, the fast-paced beats, their costumes, this song from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya was a rage among the youth back then and even today.

Chamma Chamma – Urmila had made a special appearance in Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial with the song “Chamma Chamma” composed by Anu Malik. This dance track had not only become popular, but became a chartbuster.

Rangeela Re – The film Rangeela starred Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff. The film was a major box office hit and so were the songs. One of the popular numbers from the film were "Rangeela Re" sung by Asha Bhosle and Aditya Narayan.

Hai Rama – This is a sensuous number featuring Jackie Shroff and Urmila. Hariharan and Swarnalatha’s voices, the lead pair’s chemistry, it just set the screens on fire.

Jaanam Samjha Karo – Salman Khan and Urmila Matondkar’s grooves in this track is unforgettable. A fast-paced number composed by Anu Malik, from the rhythm to the grooves and the entire setup, it was indeed a peppy song that we’d all love to dance to.

These are the popular numbers that Urmila Matondkar wooed us with her dancing skills. We wish the queen of sexy grooves a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).