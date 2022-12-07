Vadh Movie Review: After finishing the 'act' that justifies the title of this one, Sanjay Mishra's character explains to his wife (Neena Gupta) that he has slain a demon and has not murdered anyone. And that pretty much differentiates Vadh from hatya. For him, the former is a punishment served to a sinner, annihilating when atrocities have reached their limits, Hatya is just murdering, done out of anger, evil or selfish motives. Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal, Vadh is a finely crafted film that keeps all the essential elements of good cinema intact right till the end. Vadh: Neena Gupta Dismisses Rumours of Her Film Having Shades of Shraddha Murder Case

From detailed writing to an impressive direction and from brilliant performances to crisp editing-this certainly is cinema as it should ideally be. The makers have done a commendable job with the resources they had at hand. Sanjay Mishra doesn't miss a single beat as he dishes out a performance so good that it is hard to figure out who could possibly come close to what he has done in this thriller-drama. Neena Gupta lends that perfect foil of a subservient, conservative, and god-fearing soul who can put on a stern front when confronted with an interrogative stance. Vadh rides entirely on the shoulders of the two phenomenally talented actors, but it heavily relies on fantastic writing and equally fine direction.

The film revolves around a middle school teacher Shambhunath Mishra (Sanjay Mishra), who lives in Gwalior with his wife Manju (Neena Gupta), living a normal middle-class life. The old couple's life witnesses a sudden twist when Shambhunath is forced to take a drastic step - to eliminate someone. Can the God-fearing, simple middle-class man pull off a perfect murder without leaving a trace or will his conscience force him to reveal the act? You have to watch the film to reach the answer.

The film scores heavily on simplicity as indeed on the tautness of the narrative. The settings, the color palette, the costumes, and the texture--all the key elements are uniform throughout this production, and that consistency adds much to the gravitas. The proceeding is linear and the makers have stayed away from unnecessary convolutions and complexities in order to retain the crispness of the drama. The screenplay is neat and the cinematography is easy on the eye yet impactful. 7 Pics That Prove that Neena Gupta's Saree Collection is On the Next Level!

In a scene where Sanjay Mishra's character is trying to search for the phone of the man killed in his own house, one can get a taste of the craft the man has nurtured. He conveys anxiety, desperation, and a sense of urgency in a way so organic that only he can pull it off with absolute effortlessness. What works in the favor of this one is that beneath the melancholy of loneliness and helplessness lies the indefatigable heroism and defiance. Even if both the leading characters look exhausted and worn out there's a strong sense of moral obligation they must safeguard.

The makers keep the emotions on display totally mixed. The one-liners and quick punches give you a comic relief of sorts in the otherwise hauntingly beautiful film. As for the performances, Sanjay Mishra is terrific as he oscillates between helplessness and bravery. Neena Gupta conveys so much with her stoic demeanor. A special mention here for Manav Vij who plays a rather difficult cop with nuances.

Final Thoughts

Watch Vadh if you want your cinema to surprise you with its material, execution and performance. Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta's brilliance has been nicely exploited here for a film that leaves you with a gentle smile on your face by the end and complex emotions in your head to process.

Rating: 3.5

