Deepika Padukone Claps and Shows Gratitude to All the Medical Heroes and Workers Amid the Janata Curfew (View Pics)

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's 'Janata Curfew' day in India today. Well, as part of Prime Minister's social distancing initiative, citizens in the nation are under house arrest. This step is taken with an aim to eradicate the coronavirus bug. While the curfew is from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, as part of the same, Modi had also addressed one and all to come at their doorstep or window sharp at 5 pm and clap. Well, this clapping gesture is to show gratitude to those who have been working day and night during this health crisis. And well Indian citizens did not disappoint and amid the pool, it was Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone was the first one to 'clap' and 'ring' a bell. COVID-19 Scare: Sonam Kapoor Urges Fans To Avoid Crowded Places And Stay Safe (Watch Video).

Taking to her Instagram, DP was seen at her abode's balcony clapping and extending support to PM Modi initiative in a live session. Quite in a jovial mood, the actress also showed us the view from her balcony wherein it was all noisy due to the sound around. Also, looks like it was hubby Ranveer Singh who was shooting her live from the phone/cam. Indians Clap and Play Utensils During Janata Curfew to Honour the Medical Heroes and Other Essential Service Workers; Watch Videos of #5Baje5Minute.

Check Out A Screengrab From Deepika's IG Story Below:

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here's Another:

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The WHO-declared pandemic has created a stir in India wherein the positive cases have crossed 280 till now. Well, in a situation this scary it's important that influential celebs like Deepika and more come out and express their stance. Stay tuned!