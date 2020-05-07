Varun Dhawan is Thrilled to See Israel Use his ABCD 2 Dialogue to Raise COVID-19 Awareness

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Whoever said Bollywood's popularity is restricted to only certain nations in the world should check out the way Israel is obsessed with it. Why else would they use a Hindi movie's dialogue on their official Twitter page? Varun Dhawan is certainly on cloud nine to realise his new fanbase and to receive so much love coming all the way from this Middle-East country. The Kalank actor was super thrilled to realise that Israel's official twitter page used his ABCD 2 dialogue to raise awareness about COVID-19 among its citizens and needless to say, he was quick in sharing his gratitude for the same. Varun Dhawan Performs to 'Mile Sur' for 'I For India' Concert.

"सही दिशा में उठा हर कदम ... अपने आप में एक मंज़िल है... आखिर ज़िन्दगी का मतलब ही अपना अगला कदम चुनना है। “Every step taken in the right direction... is like achieving the goal in itself... After all life is all about the next step" tweeted the country's official page while referring to the actor's dialogue from his dance movie. To share his token of thanks, Varun replied them saying, "glad to knw this dialogue has travelled all the way to israel sending love and positivity #Abcd2. If this incident doesn't prove the popularity of B-town movies worldwide, then we don't know what will.

Check out his Tweet

😀 glad to knw this dialogue has travelled all the way to israel sending love and positivity 🙏 #Abcd2 https://t.co/5dFr2DgdrQ — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 6, 2020

Israel recently made headlines when it announced that it has had a significant breakthrough in finding an antidote for COVID-19. The news was hailed by everyone all over the globe and we secretly wondered if things can now come back to normal. While the assurance may come any day, let's be happy for Dhawan Jr. As they say, one happy news at a time.