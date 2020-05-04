Varun Dhawan Performs to 'Mile Sur' for 'I For India' Concert

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Varun Dhawan has put on the dancing shoes once again but for a noble cause.Dhawan on Monday shared a video of himself from the online concert 'I For India' in which he is seen dancing to the song 'Mile Sur' from the movie 'Street Dancer 3D.' "Huge shout out to all of you, for your generosity! Please let's continue supporting the war against Covid-19. Click on the video to watch & donate NOW," his tweet reads.The 33-year-old star began the video by saying: "I support 'I For India'. I can, I will and I must help."Giving out some solo stellar performance, the video splits to multiple screens where the star is further joined by other dancers from 'Shiamak Davar's Institute of Performing Arts Global.'The 'I for India' concert was organised by film directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar and it featured over 85 artistes from Bollywood and other entertainment industries.The funds raised through the concert will go to the COVID-19 relief fund.Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Anushka Sharma, Jonas brothers, Bryan Adams, and many more joined the concert for the noble cause. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)