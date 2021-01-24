Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to be pronounced husband and wife today (January 24) in an intimate ceremony at Alibaug, Mumbai. Reports hint that the two are getting hitched at 12.30 in the noon. This happens to be the first celebrity wedding of 2021 and so fans are excited about the same. However, the disappointing part is that due to the ‘no phone camera policy’ at the venue, not many pictures from the shaadi is circulated on the internet. However, we bring to you 10 old photos of the lovebirds that'll make you go aww. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Wedding at Alibaug: Shashank Khaitan, Manish Malhotra Leave for the Couple’s Shaadi (View Pics).

Made For Each Other!

Blurry Memories!

A Colourful Moment From The Past!

Sunkissed!

A Sexy Picture By The Pool!

Lovebirds Chilling... Quite Literally!

HOT!!!!

Couple At Their Cosy Best!

The two are all ready to get hitched at The Mansion House in Alibaug. Yesterday, we saw many B-townies making their way to the wedding venue. FYI, Varun and Natasha are childhood buddies and after a few years started seeing each other.

Spilling beans about his love saga, Varun had told Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show What Women Want, “I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it.” So cute!

